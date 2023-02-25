Klay Thompson on 42 Points in Warriors' Win vs. Rockets: I'm 'So Hungry to Be Great'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Klay Thompson gave the Golden State Warriors a much-needed spark by scoring 42 points with 12-of-17 shooting from three-point range in Friday's 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Thompson said he's "still so hungry to be great" after winning four NBA championships and playing in five All-Star Games.

"I did something that no one else has ever done before," he also said. "I looked at Steph [Curry] immediately when I did it because, I mean, that man's got all the records, so it's fun to push the game forward with him."

Thompson made history against the Rockets by becoming the first player in NBA history to make at least 12 threes multiple times in a single season. He also made 12 in a Feb. 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

