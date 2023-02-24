Anthony Richardson on Panthers 'Could Be Dangerous,' GM Says amid NFL Draft Rumors

James Gilbert/Getty Images

One rival general manager told ESPN's Matt Miller that he believes Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson "could be dangerous" if he lands on the Carolina Panthers.

"If you give Richardson to [head coach Frank] Reich and [senior assistant] Jim Caldwell, watch out," the GM said. "I mean, watch out. Because with those weapons, he could be dangerous."

The Panthers have started seven quarterbacks since 2019: Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

Some stability at the position is sorely needed, and a new regime led by ex-Indianapolis Colts head coach and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich could develop a great signal-caller.

The Panthers should be able to find a rookie quarterback to build around and can trade up from No. 9 to get their choice.

The 2023 consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database features four quarterbacks in the top 15: Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 3), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 4), Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 6) and Richardson (No. 15).

As far as Richardson goes, the B/R NFL Scouting Department has him 19th overall and third among quarterbacks behind Stroud and Young.

B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen wrote that Richardson is a "home run swing on elite tools and fearless pocket management." He also stated that Richardson's biggest area for improvement is his accuracy.

The 6'4", 232-pound Richardson completed just 54.7 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns (15 interceptions) during his career. However, he showcased his dangerous dual-threat abilities with 1,116 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Klassen wrote that Richardson would "fit best in an offense that embraces both his athleticism and arm strength in the intermediate and deep sections of the field."

Richardson would be in a good place with a former NFL quarterback in Reich leading the way alongside an offensive guru in Caldwell, who's worked with Peyton Manning and Matt Stafford. On paper, he could be a great fit in Carolina, but we'll see how it all shakes out on Thursday, April 27, when the first round of the draft takes place from Kansas City.