The Rock's Mom and Family Want Him to Return to WWE for a Match, Says Tamina Snuka

WWE Superstar Tamina said this week that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's entire family would like to see him return to WWE for another match.

Speaking to Alan Dawson of Insider.com, Tamina said: "All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return."

Tamina, who is The Rock's cousin, is one of several current WWE Superstars who are related to The Rock. Bloodline members Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa are also The Rock's cousins, as is Nia Jax, who was a surprise entrant in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match last month.

The Rock's roots with WWE run deep, which is part of the reason why rumors and speculation about him returning to the company for a match are seemingly constant.

In August, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com) said The Rock vs. Reigns was "100 percent the plan" for WrestleMania 39 in April.

Over the past month or two, it became clear that The Rock was either unable or unwilling to compete at WrestleMania, as he is busy with his acting commitments in Hollywood as well as the relaunch of the XFL, which he owns.

The Rock vs. Reigns is perhaps the biggest dream match possible in pro wrestling currently, and it would undoubtedly garner a ton of mainstream attention if it were to ever happen.

At 50 year of age, it is possible The Rock will never step foot inside the ring again, but he is unquestionably in good enough shape to have at least one more match if he wants to.

After more than seven years away, The Rock returned to in-ring action in 2011, and beat John Cena at WrestleMania 28 in 2012. The following year, he beat CM Punk for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble and dropped it to Cena at WrestleMania 29.

That was The Rock's final legitimate match, although he did technically have a match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, beating Erick Rowan in an impromptu bout that lasted only a few seconds.

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world across all forms of entertainment, and if his family is able to convince him to return to WWE, there is no doubt that the company would welcome him back with open arms.

