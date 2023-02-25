AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on February 24.

Lance Archer returns to action this week after being off AEW television for several months, so his victim probably regretted showing up to work this week.

The Young Bucks battled Aussie Open in a tag team bout, Action Andretti took on Sammy Guevara, and Willow Nightingale faced Toni Storm.

We also heard from Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes regarding their feud with Swerve Strickland.

Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's show.