Bryce Harper to Report to Phillies Camp in Early March amid Elbow Injury Rehab

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will report to spring training on March 8 or 9 as he recovers from right elbow surgery performed last November.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski relayed the news to reporters Thursday.

"He's doing great from the recovery perspective," Dombrowski said. "In his progress, doctors are happy where he is."

Harper is taking swings at his Las Vegas home before he joins the Phillies at spring training in Clearwater, Florida. The Associated Press reported Harper's next step is "hitting off a tee and taking soft toss in a batting cage," per Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Harper suffered a small tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in April, the last time he played right field for the Phils.

He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and remained at designated hitter for the remainder of Philadelphia's National League pennant-winning season. Harper hit .286 (.877 OPS) with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 regular-season games. A fractured right thumb suffered on a hit-by-pitch in June kept him out for two months.

Harper caught fire in the postseason, hitting six home runs to go with 13 RBI, a .349 batting average and a 1.160 OPS.

As for 2023, the Phillies said in November that Harper is expected back as the team's DH by the July All-Star break with the hope that he could return to right field by the end of the season.

