Ricky Starks Defeats Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Facing each other for the third time since January, Ricky Starks once again defeated Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

The issues between the two men began in December when the former AEW world champion offered Starks a spot in the Jericho Appreciation Society, only for Starks to decline and poke fun at the veteran instead.

That led to a challenge for a match between them on the Jan. 4 edition of Dynamite. Starks was victorious, giving him what was then the biggest win of his career.

The 33-year-old had another opportunity to get his hands on Jericho on the Jan. 25 Dynamite when he teamed with the man who saved him from a JAS attack, Action Andretti, against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

After Jericho and Guevara picked up the win, Starks pushed for a one-on-one rematch with the 52-year-old in order to settle the feud once and for all, but Jericho made him jump through hoops.

On the Feb. 8 episode of Dynamite, Starks competed in a gauntlet match against JAS members, beating Angelo Parker and Matt Menard before falling to Daniel Garcia because of interference from Jericho.

Starks got retribution on Garcia by defeating him on the Feb. 17 edition of Rampage, setting the stage for a second singles match against Jericho at Revolution with the added stipulation of the JAS being barred from ringside.

While that seemingly shifted the odds in Starks' favor, Jericho is one of the all-time greats and typically always has something up his sleeve.

Starks had a ton to gain in Sunday's match, though, with a win over a true legend in the wrestling business potentially serving as a springboard back into the world title picture.

The younger, and perhaps hungrier, Starks did indeed score the victory at Revolution, likely ending his rivalry with the JAS and moving him on to bigger and better things.

