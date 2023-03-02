2023 NBA Draft Intel: Scouts Predict Which Prospect Stock Will Rise, Fall

1 of 9

While scouts acknowledge that Gonzaga guardJulian Strawther has his limitations, many also see translatable strengths that certain teams will value over traditional paths to upside.

Despite concerns about his defense and lack of playmaking and rim pressure, some scouts expect a team to target him in the 20s.

Strawther has an outstanding statistical profile and the right skill set for off-ball scoring in the NBA. Over the past month, he's had games of 40 points vs. Portland, 26 points vs. BYU, 28 points vs. Loyola-Marymount and 28 points vs. Pepperdine. Only 23 of those 122 points were generated out of pick-and-rolls or isolation.

While that does highlight Strawther's limited creation, it also shows his ability to score in volume without needing a ton of dribbles.

He grades in the 99th percentile out of spot-ups, demonstrating easy-to-buy rhythm hopping into catch-and-shoot threes. He's hit 43.6 percent of his shots off screens and has an advanced comfort level getting himself open, gathering and rising off movement. Between his 6'7" size and textbook shot prep for getting looks off with speed and balance, it's easy to picture him developing into an NBA shooter.

While the floor-spacing and his three-ball (43.0 percent) will be his money-makers in the NBA, excellent touch off one foot will give him another way to score by capitalizing on hard closeouts or ball screens. Over the past two seasons, Strawther is an incredible 62-of-101 (61.4 percent) on floaters. He has an unteachable knack for slowing down after a few dribbles and softly dropping the ball above the front rim.

Throw in his body control for transition offense and his cutting efficiency, and scouts are starting to see a plug-and-play shot-maker and play-finisher within an NBA offense.