Broncos Rumors: Former Patriots Asst. Matt Patricia Talks to Sean Payton About DC Job

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia talked to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the team's vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

He joins former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan and former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as a possible candidate for the position.

Patricia, who served as New England's offensive line coach and play-caller in 2022, was reported to be mulling his NFL options last month following the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

Those options included leaving the Patriots for a defensive coordinator position, staying with the franchise in a new role or taking a break from coaching altogether.

It's unclear whether Patricia has made up his mind, though it certainly appears he won't be back in New England in any capacity next season, especially considering he appears to be eyeing Denver's DC position.

Additionally, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported last month that he was hearing Patricia "might be on his way out." Curran's colleague, Phil Perry, added that there was "a belief among multiple staffers that he will not be with the team in 2023."

While Patricia was atrocious coaching an unimpressive New England offense in 2022, it's worth mentioning that he hadn't coached offensive linemen since he was an assistant under Dante Scarnecchia in 2005 and had never called offensive plays.

And while Patricia also failed miserably as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018-2020, going 13-29-1, he has a solid track record as an NFL defensive coordinator.

The 48-year-old was New England's defensive coordinator from 2012-2017. The Patriots appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two, in that stretch.

The Broncos are searching for a new defensive coordinator after Ejiro Evero was hired for the same role with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

Denver has one of the most desirable defensive coordinator vacancies this winter as the team's defense boasts some of the game's best players in Randy Gregory, Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby and Justin Simmons.

The Broncos defense ranked seventh in the NFL last season allowing 320.0 yards per game—210.2 passing and 109.8 rushing. It also allowed 21.1 points per game, which ranked 14th in the league.

Aside from the Broncos, the Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have defensive coordinator positions open. It's unclear if Patricia would be considered for any of those vacancies.