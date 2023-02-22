Windhorst: Kevin Durant's Suns Debut More Likely to Happen vs. Bucks or Next Week

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's highly anticipated debut with the Phoenix Suns may not come until next week.

While Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder hasn't been ruled out, it's "more likely" that Durant makes his debut Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks or on March 1 against the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on NBA Today.

The Suns acquired Durant in a blockbuster four-team trade with the Nets on Feb. 10 that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap as part of the package to Brooklyn.

After the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Durant specifically requested the move to Phoenix, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne.

Following the move, the Suns played just three games before the start of the NBA All-Star break. Friday's contest against Oklahoma City will be Phoenix's first game since Feb. 16.

Durant, meanwhile, hasn't suited up in an NBA game since Jan. 8 when the Nets defeated the Miami Heat. He missed Brooklyn's last 18 games with an MCL sprain in his knee before being traded.

While Durant's unsure of when he might return, he told reporters Sunday that his knee is feeling good.

"I don't know. My knee feels solid, though," Durant said of whether he'll make his debut Friday. "I've got a couple more days before games and stuff, so I'm just going to try to figure it out with the training staff and see what the best option is."

When healthy, Durant is a game-changer. He's averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games this season while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep.

The 34-year-old will have the opportunity to make an impact in Phoenix alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The Suns sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record. Getting Durant into the lineup should help the team challenge the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for one of the top spots in the West.