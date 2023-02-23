Decisions the Knicks Should Already Regret from the Trade Deadline

Decisions the Knicks Should Already Regret from the Trade DeadlineFebruary 23, 2023
The New York Knicks could have gone for broke at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
They settled for a quieter trade season instead.
They swung a trade for swingman Josh Hart—sacrificing Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick in the process—but that was all. It's a helpful trade but hardly a transformational one.
Should New York have done more? There's an argument for it, and it's one of several this front office may already regret.
Not Snagging a Spacer
Julius Randle and RJ Barrett do their best work inside the arc. Jalen Brunson is a better outside shooter than them, but the same holds true for him. He can pull up from anywhere, but he's hardest to handle when he is attacking downhill and finding floaters and free throws.
Because so much of this offense revolves around shots taken from the elbow and closer, you might think the Knicks' stars are surrounded by spacers. They aren't. New York takes a decent number of threes, but it doesn't make a ton of them (34.5 percent, 23rd).
So, it was surprising to see the Knicks not put a greater emphasis on perimeter shooting at the deadline.
Sure, Hart has been hot so far (9-of-14, 64.3 percent), but he's an average shooter (career 34.6 percent). Once he cools, he'll be another player who doesn't count outside shooting as one of his biggest strengths.
Not Clearing out Bad Contracts
The Knicks could have balanced their books at the deadline.
Evan Fournier is taking home an even $18 million this season, per Spotrac. Derrick Rose will collect $14.5 million. Neither player is part of this rotation.
New York may not need the money for 2023 free agency (it wouldn't have traded its way into cap space, anyway), but it could have made better use of its available resources.
The Knicks have nearly $150 million on the books for this season; more than 20 percent of it is tied up in a pair of players who don't get off the bench when this team is full-strength. That's a bad way to do business. If the Knicks uncovered ways of using those salary slots for actual on-court contributors, this roster would be better.
Leaving Obi Toppin in Limbo
This is Obi Toppin's third season since arriving as the No. 8 pick in 2020. He'll celebrate his 25th birthday before it's finished.
Shouldn't we know by now whether he can play at this level or not?
Prior to this trade deadline, he was blocked by Julius Randle. After the deadline, Toppin is...still blocked by Julius Randle. Toppin isn't even getting 15 minutes per game at this point, and only once this season has he spent more time on the floor than on the sideline.
This can't be good for Toppin's development—or his trade value. At a certain point, opposing teams are going to wonder why the former top-10 pick hasn't been able to force the issue and find more playing time. If the Knicks have plans for him that are bigger than serving as a rotational reserve, they need to figure out how (and when) they can put those plans in action.