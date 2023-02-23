Decisions the Knicks Should Already Regret from the Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Knicks could have gone for broke at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

They settled for a quieter trade season instead.

They swung a trade for swingman Josh Hart—sacrificing Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick in the process—but that was all. It's a helpful trade but hardly a transformational one.

Should New York have done more? There's an argument for it, and it's one of several this front office may already regret.

