Novak Djokovic Requests Permission to Play in Tourneys In USA While Unvaccinated

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has petitioned United States officials to let him into the country to play at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March.

Currently, the Transportation Security Administration's requirement that travelers into the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19 is in place through at least mid-April. But Djokovic is seeking an exception.

"Everything is currently in the process," he told reporters. "I have a big desire to be there. I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament (officials) and community for their support publicly and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments."

Djokovic, 35, hasn't played in the United States since losing in the 2021 U.S. Open in August of that year.