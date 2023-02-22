X

    Novak Djokovic Requests Permission to Play in Tourneys In USA While Unvaccinated

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    BELGRADE, SERBIA - FEBRUARY 22: Novak Djokovic attends a press conference at Novak Tennis Centre on February 22, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic has petitioned United States officials to let him into the country to play at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March.

    Currently, the Transportation Security Administration's requirement that travelers into the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19 is in place through at least mid-April. But Djokovic is seeking an exception.

    "Everything is currently in the process," he told reporters. "I have a big desire to be there. I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament (officials) and community for their support publicly and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments."

    Djokovic, 35, hasn't played in the United States since losing in the 2021 U.S. Open in August of that year.

    Novak Djokovic Requests Permission to Play in Tourneys In USA While Unvaccinated
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon