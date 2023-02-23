Early Predictions for the Champions of Every 2023 Men's CBB Conference Tournament

1 of 5

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

America East: Vermont Catamounts

Can they finally make it two straight? Over the last decade, the Catamounts have dropped only 22 conference games. Vermont, though, hasn't appeared in back-to-back NCAA tournaments during that stretch—with an asterisk for 2019-20. Nevertheless, the program is again the class of the AEC with a senior-heavy roster that relies on a slow tempo, lots of three-pointers and strong defensive rebounding.

Atlantic Sun: Liberty Flames

Similarly, the last half-decade in the ASUN has largely belonged to Liberty. Plus, the Flames play a comparable slow-tempo, perimeter-focused style with a defensive emphasis on eliminating second-chance opportunities. Though it lost a week ago to Kennesaw State—the other lead contender—Liberty had its worst defensive performance of the season. Avoid that, and the Flames reverse the result.

Big Sky: Eastern Washington Eagles

Apologies in advance for projecting my own hopes on Eastern Washington, which has rattled off a perfect Big Sky record. Its rotation is loaded with quality shooters and unselfish passers, making the Eagles a fascinating potential upset pick for March. But they'll probably need to navigate Montana State on a neutral floor in Boise, Idaho.

Big South: UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville has secured the No. 1 seed, but Longwood, Radford and Gardner-Webb are legitimate contenders, too. This tournament could get interesting, especially since campus sites won't be a factor. As appealing as the other options are, however, Asheville is headed toward March as the hottest team of the group.

Big West: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

You like throwing darts? Five programs hold an 11-6 conference record or better in the Big West. So, let's take a shot on Hawai'i, which is mediocre offensively but presents one of the nation's toughest challenges with a nasty defense.

Colonial: Charleston Cougars

Despite holding a 26-3 record, Charleston could be the No. 2 seed behind Hofstra because of two CAA losses in the last month. It would be improper, then, to call the Cougars the unquestioned favorites. However, they're still the lead contender thanks to a reliable 10-player rotation, highly aggressive offensive style and solid perimeter defense.

C-USA: North Texas Mean Green

One of the prime bid-stealing leagues could be Conference USA, which may send Florida Atlantic to March Madness even without a tournament title. Sorry, bubble teams, that's our projection, too. North Texas has a habit of playing close games and matches up well against FAU's preference to launch threes and UAB's inefficiency inside the arc.

Horizon: Cleveland State Vikings

If you feel confident in any Horizon League squad, congratulations, that makes one of us. Youngstown State is the most exciting team, but the Penguins have the potential to implode defensively. One letdown can open a window for Cleveland State, which is led by former Kansas and Iowa State wing Tristan Enaruna and a steady defense. The Vikings have victories over top competition YSU and Northern Kentucky, too.