ESPN: 'Scouts Love' Will Levis for His 'Build, Toughness, Arm Strength and Mentality'

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Levis is far from the most decorated quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class, but team personnel are enamored with the Kentucky star's raw tools.

ESPN's Matt Miller compared Levis to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, writing that scouts "love his 6'3"/232-pound build, toughness, arm strength and mentality as a passer."

Miller cautioned, however, that Levis "is very boom or bust" and needs "to improve his decision-making."

Seemingly every year there's at least one QB who shoots up draft boards because he has an ideal combination of size and pure throwing ability rather than a proven track record in college.

Josh Allen is the most recent example of how gambling on that kind of prospect can work out. Allen had a pretty nondescript career at Wyoming but has morphed into an elite signal-caller with the Buffalo Bills.

The trouble is, the two-time Pro Bowler is the exception rather than the rule, and replicating the success he has enjoyed in Buffalo is far easier said than done.

You might think you're getting the next Josh Allen, but you're more likely to wind up with the next Zach Wilson, Josh Rosen, Mitchell Trubisky or Paxton Lynch.

Levis will also be 24 when the 2023 season kicks off, putting him at the older end of the spectrum for an incoming rookie.

Bleacher Report NFL scout Derrik Klassen gave Levis a second-round grade (7.6) and wrote how he's "a bet on getting something similar to Ryan Tannehill." Although Tannehill enjoyed a renaissance with the Tennessee Titans, a team would probably want to aim a little higher than that depending on where Levis goes in the draft.

Maybe the remainder of the draft class can help to firm up his ceiling at the next level.