Commanders' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' hire of Eric Bieniemy was the first major step in improving their team in the offseason.

The new offensive coordinator should bring a spark to the franchise with fresh ideas and a resume that includes two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Bieniemy and head coach Ron Rivera just have to find the right personnel to fit the scheme so that the franchise can move out of the NFC East basement.

The Carson Wentz experiment did not work, Taylor Heinicke can't match the star power of the top NFL quarterbacks, and Sam Howell is still an unknown quantity.

Washington has one of the biggest questions at the position in the NFL, but unless it trades up in the draft, it won't have a shot at one of the premier prospects at No. 16.

The quarterback decision is not the only one the Commanders have to make in the offseason, but it will be the call that alters the future of the franchise.