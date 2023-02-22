Commanders' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 22, 2023
Commanders' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason
The Washington Commanders' hire of Eric Bieniemy was the first major step in improving their team in the offseason.
The new offensive coordinator should bring a spark to the franchise with fresh ideas and a resume that includes two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, Bieniemy and head coach Ron Rivera just have to find the right personnel to fit the scheme so that the franchise can move out of the NFC East basement.
The Carson Wentz experiment did not work, Taylor Heinicke can't match the star power of the top NFL quarterbacks, and Sam Howell is still an unknown quantity.
Washington has one of the biggest questions at the position in the NFL, but unless it trades up in the draft, it won't have a shot at one of the premier prospects at No. 16.
The quarterback decision is not the only one the Commanders have to make in the offseason, but it will be the call that alters the future of the franchise.
Find the Right Quarterback for Eric Bieniemy to Work With
Bieniemy thrived on the Kansas City coaching staff under Andy Reid.
But the reality in Washington is that the former NFL running back will not have Patrick Mahomes to work with.
The short-lived Wentz era is likely to end with a parting of ways at some point in the offseason, while Heinicke is set to become a free agent. But Howell may have a chance to compete for the starting gig.
The 22-year-old showed some good moves in his Week 18 spot start with his arm and legs, but you can't base a player's potential off one start at the end of a regular season.
The North Carolina product may end up in the quarterback competition by default because the Commanders likely won't be in the mix for Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers, and their draft pick is too low to land Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and the other top QB prospects.
If the Commanders believe Young, Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis can be a star in the future, though, they could work on a trade package to move into the top 10.
Washington has seven other draft picks after the 16th overall selection, so it may find a way to land a rookie if that's the direction it wants to go.
The thing that matters is Bieniemy finding the right guy to connect with and bring the Commanders more success than last year, and that should be the first decision he makes with Rivera and the front office.
Revamp the Rest of Offense
Finding the right quarterback is only the first piece of business for the Commanders.
The right combination of offensive weapons needs to be assembled to support whoever starts under center in 2023.
Terry McLaurin is in place as the No. 1 wide receiver, and Jahan Dotson will likely be the second target in the offense.
Brian Robinson won the running back competition by the end of 2022, and that could make Antonio Gibson or J.D. McKissic expendable. The two running backs, plus Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, could be candidates to be cut.
The Commanders also need to sort out their offensive line, where there are four free agents, including guards Wes Schweitzer and Trai Turner.
A lot of work has to be done around the quarterback, but those moves will likely be dictated by how much money is dedicated to the top offensive position.
That could mean more focus will be put on the draft process so that the franchise can find inexpensive options to support the new starter.
Add Depth Around High-Paid Defensive Stars
The Commanders currently have four players set to make over $10 million in 2023, per Spotrac.
According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the team will place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne, which is set at $18.9 million.
The extra financial commitment to the 25-year-old means Washington will be paying a lot of cash to its top-end defensive talent.
Four of those players—Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Chase Young—reside on the defensive line. Kendall Fuller is the only non-defensive lineman scheduled to earn an eight-figure salary.
Washington could look to cut someone to save some salary-cap room, and Fuller is the most likely candidate for that move.
The likely release of Wentz will free up a ton of cash, but the Commanders can't use all of their cap space on defensive players because of all their needs.
The Commanders need to put together a smart game plan to add depth around their stars so that they can try to be remotely as deep as the Philadelphia Eagles were on defense in 2022.
The draft is the likely vehicle for inexpensive talent to surround the high-paid players so that the Commanders can compete with the other three teams in the NFC East.