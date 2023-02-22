Padres Chairman Peter Seidler on Criticism of Spending: 'We're Here to Win a Title'

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres have never won a World Series title in their history, but chairman Peter Seidler plans on changing that.

Even if it requires a massive payroll that belies the city's market size.

"We're here to win a title," Seidler told reporters on Tuesday. "That's what I expect."

San Diego's payroll sits third behind the New York Yankees and New York Mets at $251 million, which has led to some criticism around the league. Even MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred questioned if such a strategy is sustainable in San Diego.

"I don't spend too much time, if any, thinking about what other people are thinking," Seidler said.

"Truly, I care about what we're thinking in this room in San Diego. To me, it just feels great. We believe we have a great chance to go after that trophy and to deliver San Diego its first parade."

The Padres' last National League West crown came back in 2006, but they reached the National League Championship Series as a wild card in 2022 before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. Then they responded by adding shortstop Xander Bogaerts during an offseason that also saw them pursue Trea Turner and Aaron Judge.

San Diego was not shy about chasing the best players in the league the past two years, and it now has a lineup that features Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bogaerts in 2023.

Throw in Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove anchoring the rotation, and it isn't hard to see why optimism is so high, even if the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers are in the division.

Attention with that payroll will eventually turn to Machado, as he told reporters he plans on exercising his player option and becoming a free agent after the season. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the Padres offered him a five-year extension worth $105 million, but it will take more than that to keep the six-time All-Star in place.

But if Seidler's comments are any indication, the team won't be shy about spending money to chase a title.