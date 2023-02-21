NBA Rumors: Will Barton Completes Wizards Contract Buyout, Will Become Free Agent

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Washington Wizards have completed a buyout agreement with guard Will Barton, who will become a free agent after he clears waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He will be eligible to participate in the postseason if he signs with a team ahead of the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

The 11-year NBA veteran averaged 7.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per matchup (40 games) for the Wizards, who acquired him and Monte Morris from the Denver Nuggets for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Barton struggled shooting this season and hasn't seen consistent playing time since December. A buyout was the logical move for both sides after the Feb. 9 trade deadline came and went without Barton being dealt.

There was interest in Barton's services. On Jan. 13, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the Wizards were taking calls on him. Nothing happened, though, and now Barton is set to become a free agent.

The 6'6" 32-year-old enjoyed much more success at his previous stop in Denver, where he averaged 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game from 2015-2022. He posted 14.7 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his final season (2021-22).

That success could be intriguing for any potential teams looking to add a wing. This season may not have gone to plan for Barton, but he's not far removed from being a productive and efficient member of a playoff team's rotation. Barton should certainly garner interest ahead of the March 1 deadline.