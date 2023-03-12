Report: Jalen Ramsey Traded to Dolphins from Rams for 3rd-Round Pick, TE Hunter Long

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Los Angeles Rams have traded three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports' Josina Anderson first reported details of the talks between the Dolphins and Rams:

The news appears to have reached Ramsey:

Last offseason, the Dolphins swung one of the biggest trades in the league when they acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, Miami's front office is clearly looking to be aggressive once again.

Miami allowed the sixth-most passing yards (234.8 per game), so improving the secondary would address a clear need for the franchise.

Ramsey hinted that 2022 may not see him in a Rams uniform again in a Jan. 13 tweet:

The 28-year-old also refrained from making any comments on his future when word spread that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was recruiting him:

However, Ramsey did say there was a 100 percent chance he would not be cut:

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff left the door open for a potential Ramsey trade in a conversation with NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon on Feb. 16:

The strongest inclination that Ramsey would be dealt came courtesy of this Feb. 24 report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

Ramsey is in the middle of a five-year, $100 million contract extension that runs through 2025, per Over the Cap. The Rams would amass $24.6 million in dead money on their 2023 cap if they release him, so a trade makes the most sense.

Per Over the Cap, L.A. is $14.1 million over the salary cap. That's a tough situation for any team to be in, let alone a franchise coming off a 5-12 season.

Ramsey has been an excellent corner for much of his career, although he had his share of struggles in 2022. Still, he had a solid season statistically.

Now Ramsey, a seven-year pro who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will plays for his third team in the Dolphins. His presence helps Miami to build a dominant secondary in 2023 and beyond.