Report: Jalen Ramsey Traded to Dolphins from Rams for 3rd-Round Pick, TE Hunter Long

Report: Jalen Ramsey Traded to Dolphins from Rams for 3rd-Round Pick, TE Hunter LongMarch 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Rams have traded three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Trade is now agreed to, per sources:<br><br>🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.<br><br>🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.<br><br>Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. <a href="https://t.co/0KJIeoS6fj">pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj</a>
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports' Josina Anderson first reported details of the talks between the Dolphins and Rams:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From Free Agency Frenzy: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> are finalizing a trade to send superstar Jalen Ramsey to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>. Not done yet. But headed that way. <a href="https://t.co/V0UdmqmyAg">pic.twitter.com/V0UdmqmyAg</a>
JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
I'm told the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> & the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> are in deep discussions on a trade for CB Jalen Ramsey. A deal is not finalized, but there's "a high likelihood" it happens, at this time, per a league source. A lot of teams are interested in Ramsey, but the focus is on where he wants to be.
The news appears to have reached Ramsey:
Last offseason, the Dolphins swung one of the biggest trades in the league when they acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, Miami's front office is clearly looking to be aggressive once again.
Miami allowed the sixth-most passing yards (234.8 per game), so improving the secondary would address a clear need for the franchise.
Ramsey hinted that 2022 may not see him in a Rams uniform again in a Jan. 13 tweet:
The 28-year-old also refrained from making any comments on his future when word spread that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was recruiting him:
Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey
lol much love to <a href="https://twitter.com/JaredGoff16?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaredGoff16</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/amonra_stbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amonra_stbrown</a> … tried my hardest to get y'all in them playoffs this year. I won't comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 <a href="https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh">https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh</a>
However, Ramsey did say there was a 100 percent chance he would not be cut:
Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff left the door open for a potential Ramsey trade in a conversation with NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon on Feb. 16:
Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_
Are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> going to trade Jalen Ramsey?<br><br>Rams COO Kevin Demoff told me<br><br>"I think for all of our players it's going to be about figuring out what's best moving forward...but could not be more grateful for Jalen for what he's done for the Rams leading this defense." <a href="https://t.co/7ST22h2JPJ">pic.twitter.com/7ST22h2JPJ</a>
The strongest inclination that Ramsey would be dealt came courtesy of this Feb. 24 report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it's very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. <br><br>Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. <a href="https://t.co/vTYlX7nn5B">pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B</a>
Ramsey is in the middle of a five-year, $100 million contract extension that runs through 2025, per Over the Cap. The Rams would amass $24.6 million in dead money on their 2023 cap if they release him, so a trade makes the most sense.
Per Over the Cap, L.A. is $14.1 million over the salary cap. That's a tough situation for any team to be in, let alone a franchise coming off a 5-12 season.
Ramsey has been an excellent corner for much of his career, although he had his share of struggles in 2022. Still, he had a solid season statistically.
Don Wilson @IamDonWilson
In a "down" season, 2022 for Rams CB <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenramsey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenramsey</a> looked like this…<br>88 TKLs (career high) <br>4 INTs (led team) <br>18 Passes Defended (2nd in NFL)<br>2 Sacks<br>Yeah.. he's still elite. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RamsHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RamsHouse</a> <a href="https://t.co/geNdSv2Y1S">pic.twitter.com/geNdSv2Y1S</a>
Now Ramsey, a seven-year pro who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will plays for his third team in the Dolphins. His presence helps Miami to build a dominant secondary in 2023 and beyond.