Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Will Levis to Raiders, Will Anderson Falls

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kentucky's Will Levis and Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. both fell a few spots in the newest mock draft for NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

In his first mock, Jeremiah had Anderson and Levis going third and fourth overall, respectively. Tuesday, he projected Anderson to land with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, while Levis went off the board at No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's Jeremiah's top 10:

Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama Detroit Lions (via Rams): Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Atlanta Falcons: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa Carolina Panthers: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

As expected, the Raiders released Derek Carr rather than pick up $40.4 million in guaranteed money he was going to be owed. That potentially puts Las Vegas in the market for a new quarterback in the 2023 draft.

If head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are determined to take a QB in the first round, then it could require trading up or reaching for the best option on the board.

Both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are in a similar position, and Jeremiah had both teams going the quarterback route. Alabama's Bryce Young was the pick for Indianapolis, and Stroud went fourth to the Colts.

The Raiders were left to gamble on Levis' upside.

The Wildcats star is the No. 37 overall prospect on Bleacher Report's 2023 big board. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to Ryan Tannehill.

That's probably not what Raiders fans want to hear considering the whole point in moving on from Carr was that the franchise might get a quarterback with a far higher ceiling. Tannehill and Carr are in similar territory as pretty good QBs who didn't break through to the elite tier.

Seahawks fans, meanwhile, might be doing cartwheels if Anderson falls into Seattle's lap in the top five.

The 6'4" pass-rusher is the No. 1 player on B/R's big board, narrowly edging Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. In three years with the Crimson Tide, he had 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss.

The Seahawks are already looking like early winners from the Russell Wilson trade. Imagine if they used one of the first-rounders they got back from the Denver Broncos to land a defensive cornerstone such as Anderson.