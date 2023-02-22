Small School Prospects Who Will Rise Up Draft Boards at the 2023 NFL CombineFebruary 22, 2023
Small School Prospects Who Will Rise Up Draft Boards at the 2023 NFL Combine
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine represents a chance for many small-school prospects to make a big name for themselves.
While these players didn't get much attention during their collegiate careers, they'll get a shot to show out in front of an armada of scouts, general managers and NFL decision-makers, many of whom will be getting their first in-person look at these intriguing talents.
Since they have relatively blank slates compared to their peers at powerhouse programs, a strong showing in Indianapolis could vastly elevate the draft stock of prospects who have been quietly plying their trade on smaller stages.
With that in mind, here are some potential stars you may not have heard about who are well worth keeping an eye on during the combine.
Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
There will be a major influx of edge-rushing talent during the 2023 draft. While the Bleacher Report Scouting Department has more of them ranked in its top-150 than any other position, only a handful of these edge defenders are more well-regarded than Andre Carter II.
The Army pass-rusher earned a 7.7 grade—the sixth-best at the position and No. 26 overall—from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department after terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for the past two seasons.
Carter burst on the scene during the 2021 campaign, amassing 58 pressures, 41 tackles—17 for loss—15 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games. He didn't stuff the stat sheet as much this past year, but he still racked up 41 tackles (seven for loss), 21 pressures and four sacks in nine contests.
It was clear Carter was a special player after he became the first Army player in 31 years to make an AP All-American team—he was selected to the third team as a junior. The 6'7", 260-pounder has what it takes to continue contributing at a high level in the pros, especially if he adds more muscle to his long, lean frame.
Carter already looks smooth and has a handful of quality pass-rushing moves in his arsenal that will only get more refined with time. He'll be an asset on the edge instantly and has a good chance to become a three-down player if he packs some more power on and rounds out his run-stopping skills.
The biggest concern with Carter was his availability because of his service requirements, but a bill signed by President Joe Biden in December will allow a deferment once a waiver is granted by the Department of Defense.
With that hurdle cleared, Carter can secure his status as a surefire first-round pick with a great performance at the combine.
Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
Teams seeking a tight end in the upcoming draft will have several quality prospects to choose from, but they certainly shouldn't overlook a player who has been quietly excelling at South Dakota State.
Tucker Kraft may not have the pedigree of Michael Mayer—the consensus No. 1 prospect in this class coming out of Notre Dame—nor the College Football Playoff experience that Georgia's Darnell Washington brings to the table, but he was a highly productive asset for an FCS title-winning squad this past year and could quickly establish himself as a capable pro.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department put a grade of 7.0 on Kraft, making him their No. 82 overall prospect and the sixth-best tight end available.
The 22-year-old has both the prototypical size (6'5", 255 pounds) and skill set of a modern NFL tight end. His stats didn't jump off the page this past season—27 catches for 348 yards and three scores—but he did tally up 773 yards and six scores on 65 receptions as a sophomore in 2021.
His well-rounded game has few significant flaws. Kraft isn't likely to pile up Travis Kelce-like numbers as a receiver nor manhandle defenders the way Rob Gronkowski did, but he's able to catch passes as well as he can block, especially out in space, and he should find his way into a lineup at the next level as a rookie.
Expect Kraft to come off the board on Day 2 of the draft, a selection that could skew towards the earlier side of those rounds if he's able to put on a good show in Indianapolis.
Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State
While few outside the Missouri Valley Conference are aware of Cody Mauch right now, he could ultimately wind up as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2023 draft class.
The 6'6", 303-pounder walked on at North Dakota State all the way back in 2017 as a tight end but finally found his calling as an offensive lineman in 2020. Mauch blossomed as the Bison's starting left tackle the past two seasons, earning FCS All-American honors for his impressive work in 2022.
Mauch might immediately grab attention at the combine for his looks, which include missing front teeth and long red hair, but his play is what should make him one of the first guards to come off the board in April.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department doled out a 7.4 grade to Mauch and highlighted him as the best pass-blocker at his position in this class. He's the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 3 interior offensive lineman on their latest big board.
It's easy to see why scouts are so high on this North Dakota native. He possesses good size and athleticism to go along with a perfect attitude for play in the trenches.
While his lack of arm length and some footwork issues will likely force a move inside at the next level, Mauch should quickly find a place on an NFL roster because of his experience and abilities.
There are few prospects tougher than the 24-year-old, who plays with the type of mean streak professional teams covet in their offensive linemen. He's displayed excellence in both pass protection and run blocking, showing he can sustain his blocks and finish strong as well.
While his his physical limitations could stop him from becoming an elite NFL player, Mauch has the tools and attitude to become a contributor in nearly any scheme.
Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State
Appalachian State may still be best known for its takedown of No. 5-ranked Michigan 15 years ago, but the North Carolina-based school has been graduating talent to the NFL quite regularly over the past few years. While none have become stars, the school may be sending a few more prospects to the pros in 2023.
Running back Camerun Peoples has a strong chance to make a tangible impact at the next level.
Peoples is one of two Mountaineers prospects—edge-rusher Nick Hampton is the other—ranked inside the top 150 on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board. He earned a commendable 6.2 grade, a mark that makes him the No. 126 overall prospect and No. 12 at his position.
The 6'2", 225-pound back burst onto the scene by exploding for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns on 168 carries in 2020. He followed that up with a strong 2021 in which he piled up 926 yards and 14 scores on 166 totes.
While Peoples' 2022 numbers aren't as impressive—he rushed 101 times for 593 yards and five scores—he still has what it takes to shine in the NFL. He's not just a one-dimensional power back who runs straight with little else in his arsenal, rather he's a shifty player who can adjust laterally, stop on a dime and make defenders whiff at times.
Peoples has a nice tendency to fall forward and regularly picks up extra yardage with his strength and tackle-breaking capabilities. He wasn't utilized much as a receiver, catching just 11 passes during his entire tenure at Appalachian State, but he's flashed the ability to provide more in that area.
Factor in some impressive top-end speed for a player his size, and there's a realistic shot Peoples ends up playing a big role in the NFL sooner than later. If he wows at the combine, there's a good chance he'll be one of the bigger risers at the running back position ahead of the draft.
Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
In a class loaded with receiving talent, Rashee Rice stands out as one of the best despite playing at a school that isn't rife with NFL-level talent.
The SMU product is coming off a fantastic senior season, racking up an eye-popping 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 scores. It was a great follow-up to a nine-score junior season and proved he belongs in the first-round discussion.
The combine should only help raise Rice's profile amongst organizations needing receiver help this offseason.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department is high on Rice, allocating a 7.7 grade that ranks him as the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 wideout on their latest big board. They ranked his hands as second-to-none and offered an apt Brandon Aiyuk comparison.
Standing at 6'2", 203 pounds—a good size that will allow him to go toe-to-toe with just about any defensive back in the NFL—with the ability to line up all over the formation, offenses will be able to use Rice to create mismatches at will.
Rice has displayed immense strength and positioning skills that expand his catch radius to ridiculous levels. He's going to make plenty of highlight-reel plays in the NFL, and quarterbacks will love being able to trust him to come up with contested grabs in tight windows.
While he's not a burner, Rice has enough speed to create separation and will outmuscle many defenders to earn yardage after the catch. If he can improve his route running, he'll have a real chance to be a Pro Bowl-caliber wideout.