Small School Prospects Who Will Rise Up Draft Boards at the 2023 NFL Combine

There will be a major influx of edge-rushing talent during the 2023 draft. While the Bleacher Report Scouting Department has more of them ranked in its top-150 than any other position, only a handful of these edge defenders are more well-regarded than Andre Carter II.

The Army pass-rusher earned a 7.7 grade—the sixth-best at the position and No. 26 overall—from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department after terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for the past two seasons.

Carter burst on the scene during the 2021 campaign, amassing 58 pressures, 41 tackles—17 for loss—15 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games. He didn't stuff the stat sheet as much this past year, but he still racked up 41 tackles (seven for loss), 21 pressures and four sacks in nine contests.

It was clear Carter was a special player after he became the first Army player in 31 years to make an AP All-American team—he was selected to the third team as a junior. The 6'7", 260-pounder has what it takes to continue contributing at a high level in the pros, especially if he adds more muscle to his long, lean frame.

Carter already looks smooth and has a handful of quality pass-rushing moves in his arsenal that will only get more refined with time. He'll be an asset on the edge instantly and has a good chance to become a three-down player if he packs some more power on and rounds out his run-stopping skills.

The biggest concern with Carter was his availability because of his service requirements, but a bill signed by President Joe Biden in December will allow a deferment once a waiver is granted by the Department of Defense.

With that hurdle cleared, Carter can secure his status as a surefire first-round pick with a great performance at the combine.