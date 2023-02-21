Dwight Howard Among 12 People Ejected After Fight in Taiwan's T1 Basketball League

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard was one of 12 people ejected from a T1 League game in Taiwan.

According to Keoni Everington of the Taiwan News, Taoyuan Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung elbowed TaiwanBeer HeroBears guard Chiang Yu-an in the face. The two exchanged punches and sparked a wider brawl that involved players and coaches from both teams.

Everington wrote that Howard appeared to be playing the role of peacemaker when he involved himself but was still ejected. He finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in his team's 120-108 victory.

Howard signed with the Leopards in November. Through nine games, he's averaging 24.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was named to the T1 League's All-Star Game earlier this month.

Howard's arrival hasn't boosted the Leopards much, though. Even with Sunday's victory, they're last in the T1 League at 4-11.