LIV Golf Announces Rosters for Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC, All 12 Teams

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The LIV Golf League has revealed the final team rosters for the upcoming second season, which will begin at Mayakoba in Mexico on Friday.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that Phil Mickelson, who is captain of HyFlyers GC, has a couple of new members on his squad. Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele and 2021 U.S. Amateur winner James Piot will be joining Mickelson and Cameron Tringale, the only other holdover from last year. Piot left Michigan State last year to join LIV.

Steele and Piot replace Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff, who joined Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC and Brooks Koepka's Smash GC this season, respectively.

Here is the rest of the field:

Other notable moves include Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC adding Thomas Pieters, the No. 35 golfer in the world and the highest-ranked newcomer to join LIV Golf for its second season. Harold Varner III and Talor Gooch, who were members of the 4Aces squad that won the team championship last season, are also now teamed up with Watson, who is back after missing last year due to knee surgery.

Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC added Dean Burmester, who is a two-time DP World Tour winner and was a PGA Tour rookie this season. Meanwhile, former PGA Tour winner Danny Lee joined Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC, as did Scott Vincent.