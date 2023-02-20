Former Titans RB Lendale White Says He Had 'Widow-Maker' Heart Attack 4 Years Ago

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former USC and Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White revealed he had a "widow-maker" heart attack four years ago at the age of 34.

"My LAD was clogged, and I had to have two stints shot into my heart so my blood can flow again. It's called a widow-maker because you're really not supposed to make it back from that," he said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast (17-minute mark).

He made the comments during a discussion with Marshawn Lynch, Brandon Marshall and Adam "Pacman" Jones.

White said the experience changed his habits, and he works out now more than he did during his playing career.

The former NFL running back is likely best known for his college days with the Trojans when he was part of a dominant era for USC and teammates with Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and others under head coach Pete Carroll.

White ran for 1,103 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2004 for the national champions and then ran for 1,302 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2005 for the team that lost to Texas in the BCS National Championship Game.

That was enough to convince the Titans to select him with a second-round pick in the 2006 NFL draft. He played four years for the team, including in 2007 when he ran for a career-best 1,110 yards and seven touchdowns.

He followed that up with 773 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns on the ground in 2008.

Since retiring, White has opened up about the difficulties he experienced with both physical and mental health during and after his playing days. He has credited former Titans teammate Chris Johnson with providing important help.