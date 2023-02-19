XFL 2023 Results: Week 1 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The latest incarnation of the XFL kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday, when the Arlington Renegades knocked off the Vegas Vipers. The Houston Roughnecks defeated the Orlando Guardians in the nightcap, and the action picked back up on Sunday afternoon.

Day 2 picked up with the San Antonio Brahmas hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks, a game that was dominated by defense early but featured a thrilling finish. During the broadcast, the league announced that its championship game will be played at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio and will air on ABC.

The D.C. Defender will host the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. in the Week 1 finale.

Here's a look at how Sunday's early action unfolded.

Brahmas 15, Battlehawks 3

The first half of this one was heavily skewed toward the defense. Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron and Brahmas signal-caller Jack Coan had a few nice plays, but both ground games were smothered, and sustained drives were virtually nonexistent.



Coan and the Brahmas got into a rhythm on the final drive of the half, but a missed field goal by John Romo left the game tied at 3-3 entering the break.

Defensive play was definitely the star of the first half.

The announcing team of Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Tiffany Blackmon and Eric Mac Lain did a good job of keeping the first half entertaining, though. The booth duo of Barrie and Galloway focused not only on the on-field action but also on sports-betting information.

Through the first two days of action, it has become clear that ESPN won't shy away from the gambling aspect of the XFL. Of course, not every fan is going to be on board with the gambling-friendly approach.

Barrie also had a little fun at the expense of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo—which was definitely noticed by those watching at home.

The second half opened with another efficient drive by the Brahmas, though that too ended with a field-goal attempt. Romo was successful this time, and San Antonio took a 6-3 lead in the third quarter.

Fans finally saw a touchdown in the fourth quarter, when Coan found Fred Brown with a beautiful fade route to cap another impressive dive.

The score gave fans their first glimpse of the day of the XFL's unique point-after rules. After a touchdown, teams can opt to go for a one-point play from the two-yard line, a two-point play from the five or a three-point play from the 10.

Brahmas head coach Hines Ward opted to go for the one-point try, which was unsuccessful. That meant that even with a 12-3 lead, San Antonio only held a one-score advantage. St. Louis immediately responded with a promising drive, but it ended with a 43-yard miss by kicker Donny Hageman.

Romo capped another Brahma's drive with his third field goal of the day. However, the Battlehawks responded with a touchdown drive, and converted a successful three-point try to bring it back to a one-score game.

This led to fans witnessing another novel XFL rule. Instead of attempting an onside kick, teams can opt for a 4th-and-15 play that if successful, will extend the drive from the spot of the ball.

The drive was further extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty that put St. Louis in San Antonio territory.



And St. Louis was successful, giving the Battlehawks a chance to tie or take the lead with just over a minute remaining.

A terrific touchdown pass from McCarron to Austin Proehl gave St. Louis the lead with only 16 seconds remaining. A sack of Coan by LaCale London ended San Antonio's desperation drive and sealed the victory for St. Louis.



Though he struggled for much of the contest, McCarron finished a solid 18-of-26 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to help rally St. Louis from down 12 with roughly three minutes remaining was incredible. Head coach Anthony Becht also deserves credit for getting his team to respond late.



Coan finished 25-of-36 for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Brahmas running back Kalen Ballage led all players with 84 rushing yards. Proehl and Brahmas receiver Jalen Tolliver led their respective teams with 49 receiving yards apiece.



The Twitter reaction to Sunday's opening matchup, the broadcast and XFL innovations like a more transparent replay-review process was mostly positive:

It's worth noting that the crowd in the Alamodome was loud and engaged throughout the contest. It's noteworthy because a lively crowd helps to provide a "big-game" atmosphere and makes for a better viewing experience at home.

The early broadcast was polished, and the game itself made for an enjoyable watch—and exciting final three minutes certainly helped. While it lacked the intensity of a critical NFL matchup, it brought pro-football energy and provided an example of why this version of the XFL might be the best—and most sustainable—brand of spring football fans have seen in ages.

