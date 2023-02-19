X

    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Final Round at 2023 Genesis Invitational

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Tiger Woods reads the fourth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    After a great Round 3 put Tiger Woods close to contention at the Genesis Invitational, the superstar struggled in his final round while shooting 73.

    Woods finished one stroke under par for the tournament, putting him outside the top 40.

    Simply making the cut was an accomplishment for the 47-year-old, who hadn't played in an official PGA Tour event in seven months. He then turned heads Saturday with a 67, the four-under being his best score to par since 2020.

    It appeared he would keep it going early Sunday with a birdie on his first hole:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Opening birdie for <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/bUkPrs6PPk">pic.twitter.com/bUkPrs6PPk</a>

    Alex Myers @AlexMyers3

    Tiger all over the lot on No. 1 and still makes birdie. Wearing Sunday red. This is awesome.

    Cillian Sheridan @CillianSheridan

    Tiger with a birdie on the first in his Sunday red <a href="https://t.co/0dnixZbRwg">pic.twitter.com/0dnixZbRwg</a>

    Between the outfit and the birdies, it looked just like old times for the 15-time major winner.

    His birdie on No. 13 was one of the best putts of the day:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> to get back under par 👏 <a href="https://t.co/C3oAMuzqGU">pic.twitter.com/C3oAMuzqGU</a>

    There were some other quality shots throughout the round as he tried to keep up on the leaderboard:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Right at the flagstick <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> ⛳️ <a href="https://t.co/0TpultQ1Gf">pic.twitter.com/0TpultQ1Gf</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    The flatstick is heating up 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> gets up-and-down from the bunker on No. 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/bQbvQ4ozCC">pic.twitter.com/bQbvQ4ozCC</a>

    Golf Central @GolfCentral

    After a bogey at the fifth to drop him to even par for the day, Tiger Woods hits this to 7 feet at the par-3 sixth:<a href="https://t.co/ggtZBSdpM3">pic.twitter.com/ggtZBSdpM3</a>

    JT The Brick @JTTheBrick

    Tiger made some nice birdie putts and par saves this week. His driver was outstanding. Irons look fine. The putter will be the key for him winning again. He also has more knowledge on the greens than anyone other than Jack. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMasters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMasters</a> will be fun!

    Jack Hirsh @JR_HIRSHey

    Tiger Woods. Under par for 72 holes on the PGA Tour in 2023.<br><br>Never thought I'd see it

    He finished with three birdies with his approach game especially standing out for him.

    The consistency still wasn't there for Woods, who had five bogeys on the day. He will certainly be disappointed in the missed opportunities:

    Bob Harig @BobHarig

    Tiger can't get a 7-footer for birdie to drop at the par-3 sixth. Hit a great shot in there but didn't play enough break... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GenesisInvitational?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GenesisInvitational</a>

    Bob Harig @BobHarig

    Tiger has now bogeyed three of his last five holes. Can't get the makeable birdie putts to drop, is hurting himself with short game when he misses. Probably inevitable. This is a fifth straight day of golf. Skip the pro-am! Even par for the tournament with six to play

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    I think this week is representative of who Tiger is going to be for now. Various glimpses of the historically great player he's been for the last 25 years that make you believe something irrational could take place. Simultaneously a peek at a future version that literally doesn't… <a href="https://t.co/1FisrAiRU8">https://t.co/1FisrAiRU8</a>

    The tournament was still a success for Woods, who had been dealing with foot injuries this year after undergoing major surgery on his leg.

    This was just the second time playing four official competitive rounds since his 2021 car crash—the other being last year's Masters. He also played the tournament's Pro-Am on Wednesday, walking all 18 holes.

    His recovery could put him on track to compete at the 2023 Masters in April and potentially other high-profile events.