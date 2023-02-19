Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from Final Round at 2023 Genesis Invitational

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

After a great Round 3 put Tiger Woods close to contention at the Genesis Invitational, the superstar struggled in his final round while shooting 73.

Woods finished one stroke under par for the tournament, putting him outside the top 40.

Simply making the cut was an accomplishment for the 47-year-old, who hadn't played in an official PGA Tour event in seven months. He then turned heads Saturday with a 67, the four-under being his best score to par since 2020.

It appeared he would keep it going early Sunday with a birdie on his first hole:

Between the outfit and the birdies, it looked just like old times for the 15-time major winner.

His birdie on No. 13 was one of the best putts of the day:

There were some other quality shots throughout the round as he tried to keep up on the leaderboard:

He finished with three birdies with his approach game especially standing out for him.

The consistency still wasn't there for Woods, who had five bogeys on the day. He will certainly be disappointed in the missed opportunities:

The tournament was still a success for Woods, who had been dealing with foot injuries this year after undergoing major surgery on his leg.

This was just the second time playing four official competitive rounds since his 2021 car crash—the other being last year's Masters. He also played the tournament's Pro-Am on Wednesday, walking all 18 holes.

His recovery could put him on track to compete at the 2023 Masters in April and potentially other high-profile events.