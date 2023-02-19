X

    Tyler Motte Traded to Rangers from Senators for Julian Gauthier, 2023 NHL Draft Pick

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 11: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Tyler Motte (14) after a whistle during third period National Hockey League action between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators on February 11, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Ottawa Senators announced Sunday the acquisition of Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for Tyler Motte.

    Ottawa Senators @Senators

    Trade conditions: Should the Rangers advance past the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers' or the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLJets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLJets</a> 2023 sixth-round selection. 2/2

    The deal doesn't come as a major surprise after Motte was told to go home Sunday as trade talks intensified.

    Bruce Garrioch @SunGarrioch

    Sources say Ottawa winger Tyler Motte will sit today for trade-related reasons. Got to the rink and was told to go home. No deal completed but it's being worked on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>

    So Motte, 27, returns to the Rangers after also being acquired by the team last March from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade. This season he's tallied three goals and six assists, while he gave the Rangers two goals in 15 playoff games last season.

    He'll offer New York another strong penalty-killing option as a bottom-six forward.

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Tyler Motte's pretty much the ideal bottom-six disruptor. Can help push the pace of play instead and add some speed/skill. And that's exactly what the NYR need; the fourth line is a weakness. <br><br>Gauthier has the skills, but 1) needs help putting it all together 2) opportunity <a href="https://t.co/9ZQlOog0qP">https://t.co/9ZQlOog0qP</a>

    Dan Rosen @drosennhl

    The Rangers like Motte more than Gauthier for their 4th line. There is a comfort with him being with them last season. They love his speed and ability to PK. My two cents: Motte is exactly who I would have tried to get too. He was really good for NYR last season when healthy.

    Ryan Mead @OhRyanMead

    Tyler Motte only played 24 games for NYR and that doesn't feel possible.<br><br>He was such a breath of fresh air on the bottom line, his speed and forecheck was electric.<br><br>I'd take him back in a heartbeat.

    Vince Z. Mercogliano @vzmercogliano

    Trading Motte's $1.35M cap hit for Gauthier's $800K leaves the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> on pace to accrue around $900K in total space by March 3. Moving Kravtsov would push that available space to around $1.75M. <br><br>I believe one more addition is in play to complete this lineup…

    The Rangers are contenders yet again, currently sitting third in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points, well clear of the jumble that is the wild-card race at this juncture of the season. The Rangers are currently 12 points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan.

    As for the Senators, a wild-card berth is still feasible at 56 points, though they can afford to give a player like Gauthier a bigger role. The 25-year-old has notched six goals and three assists this season, already his most productive season in the NHL.

    Ian Mendes @ian_mendes

    Sens getting 25-year-old RW Julien Gauthier (former CAR 1st round pick) and a conditional 7th rounder from the Rangers in exchange for Tyler Motte. <br><br>Pierre Dorion says "Gauthier is a hard-working, good skating winger with a big body who routinely goes to the opponent's net."

    Tyler Motte Traded to Rangers from Senators for Julian Gauthier, 2023 NHL Draft Pick
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For the Rangers, Gauthier was never going to see a major role and potentially wouldn't have even made the playoff roster. Getting Motte, given his experience with the organization previously—and the fact that he was a very solid contributor at the time—represented a nice, if not overly sexy, upgrade.

    And the Senators can give Gauthier a bigger role to further explore his own potential, along with acquiring some draft capital in the process. On paper, at least, it has the makings of a mutually beneficial exchange.