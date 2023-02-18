Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis Reportedly Sign Contracts for April 15 Catchweight Fight

John McCoy/Getty Images

After months of waiting and speculation, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have both signed contracts for a 136-pound catchweight fight on April 15 in Las Vegas, according to a report by Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Garcia and Davis, who announced their intentions to fight each other on Instagram in mid-November, were finally able to come to terms after months of negotiations.

The deal will be officially done once Showtime and DAZN sing contracts, per Coppinger. Showtime, Davis' and promoter PBC's longtime network, sent the contract to DAZN on Saturday. The streaming service is where Garcia's fights have been held.

Garcia fights for Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

