WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

After years spent carving out his spot in WWE, Sami Zayn competed in the most significant match of his pro wrestling career Saturday night in his hometown of Montreal against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

The emotionally fueled contest headlined an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that served as a key stop on The Road to WrestleMania 39.

Did Zayn do the unthinkable and knock off Reigns to cash his ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals, or did The Tribal Chief ruin the challenger's dream and ensure his historic run lived to see another day?

Find out with this recap of a show that also featured two Elimination Chamber matches and the return to the squared circle of Edge and Beth Phoenix.