X

    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from 3rd-Round 67 at 2023 Genesis Invitational

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 18, 2023

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth green during the third round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Every golf fan knows not to doubt Tiger Woods after 15 major championships and one of the most legendary careers in sports history.

    But the 47-year-old can still amaze at times.

    Woods shot a four-under 67 in the third round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, bringing his tournament total to -3.

    Just making the cut at +1 was a notable accomplishment seeing how he is playing on a surgically repaired right leg and right foot in his first official PGA Tour event in more than seven months, but Tiger flashed moments of brilliance throughout moving day and has a realistic chance to finish in the top 20 with a solid performance Sunday.

    Twitter had plenty of praise for Woods as he turned back the clock:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A roar nobody would've been ready for 😵<br><br>The tap-in eagle putt moves <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> to T26 (-3) <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/PYZYNIuDva">pic.twitter.com/PYZYNIuDva</a>

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Tiger is accelerating into the weekend, and looking more mobile and more comfortable than he has all week.<br><br>That was decidedly *not* the case in the two events he made the cut in last year.<br><br>Considering very few people even thought he'd be teeing it this week, this is incredible!

    Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from 3rd-Round 67 at 2023 Genesis Invitational
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC

    Tiger sure doesn't look like the 1,294th-ranked player in the world.

    Mark Harris @itismarkharris

    I write for a living and it's nearly impossible to put into words what Tiger Woods is doing today.<br><br>A flawless round as he's blown the doors off of any and all expectations of him this week.<br><br>Pure magic.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    So Tiger is just going to casually get a top-20 after playing two tournaments in the last year?

    Mike Sisak @mikesisak

    Where is Tiger Woods? Where is Tiger Woods? He's four under! He's four under! <a href="https://t.co/ekyRAR3ZLH">pic.twitter.com/ekyRAR3ZLH</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Another circle on the scorecard for <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>.<br><br>He's 5-under thru 14 holes today 💪 <a href="https://t.co/Ha05JoCqjS">pic.twitter.com/Ha05JoCqjS</a>

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    19 of the top 20 players in the world are in the field this week. <br><br>5 of them are beating Tiger Woods. <br><br>None of them are beating him today.

    Jake Louque @jakelouque

    Man, Tiger just looks so solid. I figured we'd get stretches of it again at some point, but three days of it in a row, at a very difficult course, after what we saw from him for most of last year? And this quickly? Incredible.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Hahaha, Tiger almost made this for an albatross at the par-5 1st hole. <a href="https://t.co/kuJB44kS6h">pic.twitter.com/kuJB44kS6h</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Fans are ready and waiting for Tiger's final hole of the day. <a href="https://t.co/rndC37UWNk">pic.twitter.com/rndC37UWNk</a>

    He wasted no time setting the tone with a birdie on the 10th hole as he started on the back nine and then continued to play well with a birdie on the par-three 14th. But the biggest moment came on the par-five first hole.

    After blasting a drive through the fairway, Woods unleashed a brilliant approach shot that nearly went in for an albatross and inspired some of the loudest roars of the day. Throw in a birdie on his 14th hole of the day, and it was clear he was as dialed in as most of the top competitors.

    Woods' first bogey didn't come until his 16th hole on the par-four seventh, and he finished his round with two pars to set the stage for what could be a memorable Sunday.