Tiger Woods' Top Highlights from 3rd-Round 67 at 2023 Genesis Invitational

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Every golf fan knows not to doubt Tiger Woods after 15 major championships and one of the most legendary careers in sports history.

But the 47-year-old can still amaze at times.

Woods shot a four-under 67 in the third round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, bringing his tournament total to -3.

Just making the cut at +1 was a notable accomplishment seeing how he is playing on a surgically repaired right leg and right foot in his first official PGA Tour event in more than seven months, but Tiger flashed moments of brilliance throughout moving day and has a realistic chance to finish in the top 20 with a solid performance Sunday.

Twitter had plenty of praise for Woods as he turned back the clock:

He wasted no time setting the tone with a birdie on the 10th hole as he started on the back nine and then continued to play well with a birdie on the par-three 14th. But the biggest moment came on the par-five first hole.

After blasting a drive through the fairway, Woods unleashed a brilliant approach shot that nearly went in for an albatross and inspired some of the loudest roars of the day. Throw in a birdie on his 14th hole of the day, and it was clear he was as dialed in as most of the top competitors.

Woods' first bogey didn't come until his 16th hole on the par-four seventh, and he finished his round with two pars to set the stage for what could be a memorable Sunday.