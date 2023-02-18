Report: Adrien Broner's February Fight Postponed, Will Pursue New Bout in April

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrien Broner's return boxing match, which was scheduled for Feb. 25 in Atlanta, has been postponed, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Broner's scheduled opponent, Michael Williams Jr., suffered a broken jaw during a sparring session this week, per his father, Michael Williams Sr.

Broner, who hasn't fought since February 2021, will now be seeking a fourth opponent in his comeback fight. He was originally scheduled to face Ivan Redkach and then Hank Lundy before Williams got the call.

Broner will now return to the ring in April at a to-be-determined date in Atlanta.

The 33-year-old Broner is 34-4-1 with 24 knockouts and one no-contest lifetime. He defeated Jovanie Santiago via unanimous decision in his last bout.

Broner is a four-division champion who has won belts in the super lightweight, welterweight, lightweight and super featherweight divisions.