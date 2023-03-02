76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Heat Because of Foot Injury

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat due to foot soreness, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philly.

He was listed as questionable earlier Wednesday despite playing in his team's last three games since the All-Star break.

Embiid had been trying to play through a foot injury that limited him for several weeks.

"I haven't been healthy," he said ahead of the All-Star break. "I've been having this lingering foot issue. According to the doctors, which needs a lot of rest and staying off my feet."

The foot issue also caused the center to miss time in November and January.

Injuries are always a concern for Embiid, who is yet to top 70 games in a season during his career. He missed over 20 games in each of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, while health was a major story earlier in his career when he missed the first two full years of his career after being drafted.

Embiid remains one of the league's top all-around players when active. He entered the day averaging 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 2022-23.

It's been a continuation of his dominant 2021-22 campaign, where he won the scoring title with 30.6 points per game, adding 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on his way to finishing second in voting for the MVP award.

Embiid is impossible to replace in the lineup, but James Harden and Tyrese Maxey lead a deep roster that can help carry the load offensively. P.J. Tucker will likely see more playing time at center.