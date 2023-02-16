X

    MLB Rumors: Cole Hamels, Padres Agree to Minor-League Contract in Free Agency

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 16, 2023

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Free-agent left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor-league contract, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

    Hamels will earn a $2 million base salary if he makes the major league roster, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

    This marks a hometown return for Hamels, who was born and raised in San Diego.

    Hamels pitched in the bigs from 2006-2020. He is best known for serving as the 2008 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies' staff ace. His scorching-hot playoff run featured a 4-0 record with a 1.80 ERA (0.91 WHIP) alongside 30 strikeouts in 35 innings over five starts. Hamels won World Series and National League Championship Series MVP awards for his efforts.

    Hamels is a four-time All-Star who has finished top eight in the National League Cy Young voting four times. He's 163-122 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 rate during his time with the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

    Hamels, 39, hasn't been a full-time starter in the bigs since 2019, when he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts for the Cubs. He made one start for the 2020 Braves but hasn't appeared on a big-league mound since.

    Hamels signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 4, 2021. Unfortunately, Hamels was placed on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 16 with arm pain, ending his season.

    The Hamels signing adds even more pitching depth to a team that features plenty of it right now:

    Danny Vietti @DannyVietti

    Padres starting pitching options:<br><br>• Yu Darvish<br>• Joe Musgrove<br>• Blake Snell<br>• Michael Wacha<br>• Nick Martinez<br>• Seth Lugo<br>• *Cole Hamels<br><br>*minor league deal

    San Diego notably added to the staff earlier this week by signing right-handed starting pitcher Michael Wacha.