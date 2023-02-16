MLB Rumors: Cole Hamels, Padres Agree to Minor-League Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Free-agent left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor-league contract, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Hamels will earn a $2 million base salary if he makes the major league roster, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

This marks a hometown return for Hamels, who was born and raised in San Diego.

Hamels pitched in the bigs from 2006-2020. He is best known for serving as the 2008 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies' staff ace. His scorching-hot playoff run featured a 4-0 record with a 1.80 ERA (0.91 WHIP) alongside 30 strikeouts in 35 innings over five starts. Hamels won World Series and National League Championship Series MVP awards for his efforts.

Hamels is a four-time All-Star who has finished top eight in the National League Cy Young voting four times. He's 163-122 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 rate during his time with the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

Hamels, 39, hasn't been a full-time starter in the bigs since 2019, when he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts for the Cubs. He made one start for the 2020 Braves but hasn't appeared on a big-league mound since.

Hamels signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 4, 2021. Unfortunately, Hamels was placed on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 16 with arm pain, ending his season.

The Hamels signing adds even more pitching depth to a team that features plenty of it right now:

San Diego notably added to the staff earlier this week by signing right-handed starting pitcher Michael Wacha.