Adam Silver Talks NBA Player Trade Demands: 'We Don't Want Them to Happen'

NBA players have taken control of their careers by demanding trades more often in recent years, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver does not appear to be a fan of that trend.

"Player trade demands are a bad thing," Silver said during an appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday. "We don't want them to happen, and we've got to focus on that and make sure that everyone is honoring their agreements."

