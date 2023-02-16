NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Linked to Oilers, Stars Ahead of Deadline

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

As the March 3 trade deadline draws nearer, Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane is likely nearing the end of his tenure with the franchise, but many are wondering where exactly he'll end up.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that there are multiple teams that would be interested in acquiring the 34-year-old right winger.

"I think Edmonton's interested, and has reached out. I think Dallas has considered it," Friedman stated. "I've wondered about Vegas, and my belief is Toronto wants to know whether or not it's actually in the mix before considering anything."

Kane has spent his entire career in Chicago after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2007 and he's helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, as he's in the final year of an eight-year deal that carries a salary cap hit of $10.5 million.

Kane has a no-movement clause in his contract and would need to waive it to facilitate a trade, leaving him in control of his next landing spot. Friedman noted that people who know Kane "are convinced he's still got plenty to offer and badly desires to show it somewhere else."

Unfortunately, Kane's top desired destination was the New York Rangers, but the team opted to acquire right winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues last week. Friedman reported that the deal by the Rangers left Kane "stunned," and he openly admitted that he wasn't pleased with the outcome.

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," Kane said after practice last Friday. "It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal. It is what it is"

At this point, it's up to Kane to identify an alternative landing spot. He is one of the best players of his generation, and he can have as many suitors as he desires.

"If Patrick Kane is interested in you, you have to think about it," a general manager told Friedman.