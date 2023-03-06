'Hangman' Adam Page Defeats Jon Moxley in Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution 2023

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

"Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley settled the score Sunday night at AEW Revolution, with Page prevailing in a Texas Death Match.

The issues between Page and Moxley date back to October when Mox was still the All Elite Wrestling world champion. Although both of them were babyfaces, they entered into a brief rivalry ahead of a world title match on the Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite on Oct. 18.

Moxley won the match and retained the title, but it wasn't without controversy, as a stiff clothesline sent Page flipping through the air, and he landed on his head. As a result, the match was stopped, and Page had to be stretchered away.

After being out for over a month with a concussion, Page returned on the Nov. 30 edition of Dynamite by confronting and attacking Moxley.

Things got increasingly personal between them in the weeks that followed, leading to a match on the Jan. 11 Dynamite. It was a physical affair, with the stars trading blows and absorbing a great amount of punishment, but Hangman ultimately prevailed with a Buckshot Lariat.

With neither combatant satisfied with where things stood, Page and Moxley went to battle for the third time in less than four months when they kicked off the Feb. 1 episode of Dynamite.

Page almost immediately busted Moxley open, and while Hangman got in most of the offense during the match, his attempt to utilize Moxley's Bulldog Choke backfired, as Mox was able to reverse it into a rollup for the win.

Since the result of what was supposed to be their rubber match was less than decisive, Page and Moxley were booked in yet another match for Revolution, but the stakes were raised.

Rather than butting heads in a normal match, a Texas Death Match stipulation was added, giving Hangman and Mox carte blanche to be brutal, vicious and unforgiving.

Both Moxley and Page competed in Texas Death Matches before, giving fans a taste of what they could expect on Sunday.

Mox defeated Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Page also beat Archer in an AEW Texas Death Match and did the same to Adam Cole.

Something had to give at Revolution, and it did on Sunday, with Page scoring the victory, although it left fans to wonder if that would potentially lead to a fifth and final match between them with the series tied 2-2.

