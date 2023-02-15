NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: QB Anthony Richardson 'Not Getting Out of the Top 15'

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida's Anthony Richardson might be the most divisive prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, but teams will likely take a chance on him early.

"He's not getting out of the Top 15," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said on Wednesday's Mock Draft Special. "That's from people in the league that I respect and have had great opinions over the years. The talent...is in abundance. You're talking about a howitzer for an arm. Tremendous runner—he'll be a top 3-5 runner immediately in the NFL—but can he be accurate enough throwing the football?"

Richardson is considered the third-best quarterback by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department in its post-Senior Bowl rankings, listed at No. 19 overall. His upside could still be enough to go inside the top 10.

"He's a make-your-draft or break-your-heart, boom-or-bust quarterback all the way, but I'm hearing he could go as high as 9," Kiper added.

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

