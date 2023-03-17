NFL Rumors: Devin Bush Agrees to Seahawks Contract After 4 Years with Steelers

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has found a new home after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers had declined the $10.9 million fifth-year option on the 24-year-old's rookie contract prior to the 2022 season, paving the way for him to test free agency.

Bush appeared in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season with 14 starts, and he ranked third on the team with 81 total tackles while adding two tackles for loss and two passes defended. He didn't make many game-changing plays, as he didn't record a sack, an interception, a forced fumble or a fumble recovery.

The Michigan product had his best year as a rookie when he recorded 109 total tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in his second season and is still working his way back to the level of production he displayed when he entered the NFL.

However, his 2022 campaign was encouraging, and his best years could still be ahead of him.

By adding Bush, Seattle is getting a promising young player who will be a strong fit in a defense that has a lot of talented individual pieces, including Tariq Woolen, Quandre Diggs and added defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones in free agency. He will be joining a linebacking corps that includes Uchenna Nwosu, who tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks last season.

The Seahawks are very much on the rise in the NFC after a surprise 9-8 record in 2022. They re-signed Geno Smith to provide stability at quarterback. If their defense can improve after allowing the eighth-most points per game (23.6) last season, they could challenge the San Francisco 49ers for the top spot in the NFC West.