Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl 57: 'In Our Rebuilding Year We're World Champs'

It is clear at this point in the world of sports that even perceived slights not based much in reality can serve as motivating factors for top athletes.

Sometimes that means Michael Jordan taking things personally and going through a list of those slights during The Last Dance documentary. Other times it means Georgia players convincing themselves experts thought they were going to finish 7-5 during their 2022 championship season even though they were the reigning champs and ranked No. 3 to start the year.

And sometimes that means Patrick Mahomes talking about expectations that the Kansas City Chiefs would be in rebuilding mode in 2022 even with one of the best quarterbacks of all time under center and four straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game.

He said as much Wednesday during the team's parade and Super Bowl celebration following K.C.'s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday:

"Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding. I'm going to be honest with you—I don't know what rebuilding means! In our rebuilding year we're world champs. I just want to say we appreciate everybody here today. Arrowhead Stadium is one of a kind and we just want to say Chiefs Kingdom is one of a kind, so give a round of applause for everyone standing here today.

"This is just the beginning—we ain't done yet!"

There is something to be said about expectations perhaps being somewhat lowered for the Chiefs when they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the season, but they were still among the teams viewed as potential championship contenders even in an AFC West that also featured Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

Kansas City ended up extending its streak of consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances to five and winning its second Lombardi Trophy during its third Super Bowl appearance of that stretch.

If Mahomes has proved anything, it is as long as he is under center, the Chiefs will be in championship mode and not rebuilding mode.