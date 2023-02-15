Former NBA Player Luc Mbah a Moute Joins CAA as Agent After Helping Embiid, Siakam

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having helped to develop the game in his native Cameroon, former NBA forward Luc Mbah a Moute accepted a position with CAA as a player agent.

"We are proud to work alongside our former client Luc Mbah a Moute to further establish our reach in Africa," CAA Sports' Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz said to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This is an important market and key area of growth for us, and Luc's knowledge of the region, combined with his experience and relationships, will be instrumental. We couldn't be more excited for what the future holds in store."

Mbah a Moute spent 12 years in the NBA as a player, but he has had a far bigger impact on the league off the court.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN detailed how Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was among those who attended a camp organized by Mbah a Moute in Yaoundé, Cameroon in 2011. Mbah a Moute quickly saw Embiid's potential and eventually helped him get set up at his high school alma mater, Montverde Academy, in Florida.

He continued to help the young center along during his NBA journey, and they were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers for one season.

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam has a similar story. He first attended one of Mbah a Moute's camps, and working out at a Basketball Without Borders event in 2012 got him on the radar of Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri.

Africa will be Mbah a Moute's area of focus with CAA.

"I'm not saying we'll find another Joel or Pascal," he told Shelburne. "But from what I'm seeing, Africa's not benefiting from its athletes the way it should. There's a lot more players who need to get an opportunity, whether it's becoming a pro or a coach or even a GM, like Masai Ujiri."