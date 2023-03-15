Bills Rumors: Jordan Poyer Expected to Return on New Contract After Exploring Market

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Jordan Poyer is expected to remain with the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Poyer will head into his seventh season with the Bills after emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

The 31-year-old has been one of the league's top playmakers in this period, totaling 22 interceptions, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He had nine interceptions over the last two years combined, following a stretch of three straight years with at least 100 tackles.

The 2013 seventh-round pick began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before spending four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but his career truly took off after joining Buffalo and he was a major reason the team finished last year second in points allowed after leading the NFL in 2021.

Despite the success, Poyer was a risk in free agency after an injury-filled season.

The veteran missed five games in 2022 while dealing with elbow, foot, rib and knee injuries during the regular season. He was ruled out of his team's playoff loss against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion.

Poyer was still optimistic about his status going forward.

"I feel extremely blessed and fortunate that I don't have to have any surgeries," he said in February. "Is there going to be a little rehab, a little maintenance? Yes, but I know my body. I know myself. I know how to handle the offseason and by the start of next season, I'll be ready to go."

The Bills will hope a healthy Poyer can help them get over the top toward a championship in 2023.

Buffalo went 13-3 during the regular season with a top-two scoring offense and defense, but the team still lost in the divisional round for the second year in a row. High-powered offenses from the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere, putting pressure on the Bills defense to play at a higher level.

The return of Poyer will help ensure the unit remains one of the NFL's best in 2023.