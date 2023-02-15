X

    Yankees Icon Mariano Rivera: 'No Comparison' Between His, Edwin Diáz' Entrance Songs

    Erin WalshFebruary 15, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Event honoree Mariano Rivera attends the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
    Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

    People have compared New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz's iconic walk-up entrance to the song "Narco" to former New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera's entrance to Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

    However, Rivera said during a recent interview with Fox 5 NY's Jennifer X. Williams that there is no comparison between the two.

    "There's no comparison," Rivera said. "There's no comparison of that. That song was there for 17 years and many championships, so there's no comparison."

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Mariano Rivera says there is NO comparison between his and Edwin Díaz's entrance songs 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/JenXperience?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JenXperience</a>)<a href="https://t.co/0xouDIC0XM">pic.twitter.com/0xouDIC0XM</a>

    Díaz's entrance to the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet gained steam during his impressive 2022 season that saw him post a 1.31 ERA, .839 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings across 49 appearances. He also posted 32 saves.

    SNY @SNYtv

    Sound 'em. 🎺🎺🎺 <a href="https://t.co/wPv2R0GDxt">pic.twitter.com/wPv2R0GDxt</a>

    Díaz' iconic entrance will continue to be popular in Queens for years to come, too, after he agreed to a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets this offseason.

    However, he's going to have to stick around far longer if he wants "Narco" to rival Rivera's entrance to "Enter Sandman," which spanned much of the Hall of Famer's 19-year career in the Bronx.

