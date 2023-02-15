Yankees Icon Mariano Rivera: 'No Comparison' Between His, Edwin Diáz' Entrance Songs

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

People have compared New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz's iconic walk-up entrance to the song "Narco" to former New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera's entrance to Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

However, Rivera said during a recent interview with Fox 5 NY's Jennifer X. Williams that there is no comparison between the two.

"There's no comparison," Rivera said. "There's no comparison of that. That song was there for 17 years and many championships, so there's no comparison."

Díaz's entrance to the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet gained steam during his impressive 2022 season that saw him post a 1.31 ERA, .839 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings across 49 appearances. He also posted 32 saves.

Díaz' iconic entrance will continue to be popular in Queens for years to come, too, after he agreed to a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets this offseason.

However, he's going to have to stick around far longer if he wants "Narco" to rival Rivera's entrance to "Enter Sandman," which spanned much of the Hall of Famer's 19-year career in the Bronx.