Top 10 MLB Players Most Likely to be Traded in 2023

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

The only recent time that Anderson's trade candidacy came up was when Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shot the idea down in December. Because they hold an affordable $14 million option on their star shortstop for 2024, things would presumably have to go really south for the White Sox for them to change their minds.

SS Willy Adames and RHPs Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

These guys, too, were deemed off-limits by Bob Nightengale of USA Today in December. They're perhaps more reasonable candidates to be moved on account of how they're relatively big-money players on a small-market team, but that likely won't matter if the Brewers contend for a sixth straight season.

RHP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays will also be looking to contend this year, and for that they're going to need the best version of Glasnow. Knowing that his salary will skyrocket from $5.4 million this year to $25 million in 2024, there might nonetheless be a non-zero chance of them trading him regardless of how they're playing.

CF Trent Grisham and SS/2B Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Dennis Lin of The Athletic dangled Grisham and Kim as potential trade bait in the Padres' quest for a starting pitcher back in December. Interesting stuff, to be sure, but the Friars have since solved that need through a complex deal with Michael Wacha that could keep him in town for as many as four seasons.

1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

Votto wants to still be a Red when his contract expires at the end of the year. Others, including ex-teammate David Hernandez, would like to see him traded elsewhere so he can chase a World Series ring. Either way, the first thing that needs to happen is Votto rebuilding value after struggling and then having season-ending shoulder surgery in 2022.

1B Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

It was in the face of real interest that the D-backs chose not to deal Walker, who eventually hit 36 home runs and won a Gold Glove, last summer. Perhaps they'll relent this year, but it doesn't seem certain. Courtesy of reinforcements from their strong farm system, Arizona might just contend between now and the end of Walker's club control in 2024.