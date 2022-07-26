Cubs Trade Rumors: 'Almost Everyone Wants' Ian Happ Entering 2022 MLB Deadline

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is a prized commodity as the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline quickly approaches.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that "almost everyone wants Happ," and the 27-year-old is expected to be moved within the next week.

At 39-57, the Cubs are 11.5 games off the pace for the final wild-card spot in the National League. Happ has one more year of arbitration before he can become a free agent in 2024.

"None of those conversations have happened," he told reporters about negotiations over a new deal. "Just not at this point."

It's not hard to see why many around the league believe he'll be in a different uniform in a short time.

Happ has already set a career high for WAR (2.3), per FanGraphs. He's batting .282 with a .445 slugging percentage and a .353 wOBA and 127 wRC+.

The switch-hitter has raked when batting from the right side. He's slugging .513 and has a .920 OPS against left-handed pitching, according to Baseball Reference. That's more than 100 points higher than his OPS against right-handers (.780).

Happ's ability to play all three outfield positions or even move into the infield—he has logged 101 appearances at second and third base—only adds to his value.

Assuming he's moved, the 2022 All-Star should have a big impact on a contender over the stretch run.