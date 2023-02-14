Framber Valdez's Agent Says Report Regarding $150M Astros Contract is '1,000%' False

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The agent for Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez disputed a recent story from the Dominican Republic about contract negotiations with the team.

Ulises Cabrera told the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome a rumored $150 million price tag for an extension is "absolutely 100 percent made up information."

"That is 1,000 percent categorically false," he said. "I haven't even had a conversation with [general manager Dana Brown] with respect to Framber Valdez. There are no negotiations. Whatever conversations that do exist will not be handled in the press."

The Astros agreed to a one-year, $6.8 million salary with Valdez last month to avoid arbitration, so his status in the short term is secure.

In general, the organization hasn't been afraid to lose some of its best players to free agency.

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is the most recent example after he signed with the New York Mets. Carlos Correa, George Springer and Gerrit Cole all walked out the door before him.

Houston's preference is to extend its stars before free agency enters the equation. Yordan Alvarez signed a six-year, $115 million extension this past June. Last week, Cristian Javier signed for $64 million over five years.

You'd assume Brown, who took over as the Astros general manager in January, would be open to discussing a new deal for Valdez. The southpaw might be eager to secure a long-term payday now as well.

Valdez didn't make his MLB debut until he was 24, which inevitably pushes his free agency to a later point in his career than you usually see. He's not eligible to hit the open market until after the 2025 season, when he'll be 32.

The 2022 All-Star is also coming off his best season. In 31 starts, he went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA and a 3.06 FIP, and his three complete games were the most in the American League.

Valdez finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting, and his 4.4 WAR were 10th-most among all pitchers at FanGraphs.

With Verlander's departure, he's now positioned as Houston's ace in 2023. If he continues to perform at an elite level, you'd expect his representatives to more aggressively pursue a multiyear pact next offseason if they don't have one lined up before then.