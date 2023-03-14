Raiders Rumors: Patriots FA Jakobi Meyers Lands $33M Contract After Garoppolo Deal

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Jakobi Meyers is finally getting the long-term contract he has coveted since last offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the veteran wide receiver agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He'll get $21 million guaranteed.

This comes a day after the Raiders lined up a move for Jimmy Garoppolo to become their new starting quarterback, per ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter.

Meyers played out the 2022 season on a one-year, $4 million second-round tender. His agents continued negotiations with the New England Patriots after he signed the tender to no avail.

The 26-year-old proceeded to enjoy a 2022 season that bolstered his value. In 14 appearances, he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns and ranked 22nd in DYAR among 85 wideouts with at least 50 targets, per Football Outsiders.

Meyers signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over time, he grew into one of New England's most dependable pass-catchers, leading the team in receiving yards for each of the past three seasons.

Because of that, the North Carolina State alumnus figured to get not just a healthy pay raise but also the financial security a multiyear contract can offer. He benefited from what's a lackluster free-agent class of receivers, too, since he was in a strong negotiating position. Entering the offseason, Spotrac pegged his market value at $50 million over four years.

ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked Meyers as the No. 20 player overall and the top receiver on the board:

"A nuanced route runner with strong hands and a 6'2" frame, Meyers caught 47 of his 67 targets on throws inside the numbers this season, setting a career high with six touchdowns. He's an intermediate target in the pass game with outside flex and has the ability to stretch defenses on seams and deep over routes. A former undrafted free agent, Meyers emerged as New England's No. 1 option over the past two seasons. He could get a chance to cash in this spring."

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips explained to NESN.com's Zack Cox in October how Meyers might lack elite straight-line speed, yet he "can't be guarded" because he's agile enough to elude defenders in tight spaces.

"I would just say his agility is close to being unmatched," Phillips said. "Like, Keenan [Allen] has that, too. Davante Adams, they have that, too. But he's a guy that's flying under the radar. When you turn on that tape, he's making people fall. It's crazy."

Because of how important he has become to the passing game, the Patriots could ill afford to let Meyers walk in free agency. Not to mention Mac Jones is heading into what could be a pivotal year for his overall development.

Given New England's spotty track record at the receiver position recently, fans may not be too happy to see Meyers leaving the team.

By joining the Raiders, he might have an opportunity to shine even brighter than he did with the Patriots.