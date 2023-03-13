Patriots Rumors: Jonathan Jones Agrees to New 2-year, $20M Contract in Free Agency

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Jonathan Jones is staying put with the New England Patriots.

The cornerback agreed to re-sign on a two-year contract Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported the deal is worth $20 million with $13 million guaranteed.

This doesn't come as a surprise considering Jones, who has played seven seasons with New England, told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston in February he hoped to return to the only NFL team he has ever known.

"I would hope so. I would hope so," he said. "That's where I've spent my career. It's what I know. It's what I love. I mean, New England is home for me in that aspect. We'll see. We'll see how free agency turns out ... and we'll take it from there."

He will continue his impressive tenure with the Patriots.

He made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and became a contributor on defense and special teams. He was primarily a slot cornerback and helped the team win two Super Bowl titles.

The 2022 campaign was an important one for Jones, and not only because he would be entering free agency after it ended.

Jones played just six games in 2021 and ended the season on injured reserve. That figured to make the move to outside cornerback all the more challenging for the usual slot defensive back, but he turned in arguably the best season of his career.

The 29-year-old posted 69 tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown while demonstrating a defensive versatility that surely appealed to teams as he approached free agency.

The timing of the bounce-back effort couldn't have been more ideal for someone coming off injury and earned him a new contract with the Patriots.