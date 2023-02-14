Patrick Mahomes: Andy Reid Would've Benched Players for Watching Rihanna at Halftime

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Everybody loves Rihanna. Andy Reid doesn't care.

"I heard it was great," Patrick Mahomes said of the halftime performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night (3:05 mark). "But Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Last season, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made waves for staying out on the field to watch the halftime show rather than joining his teammates in the locker room.

But Reid wasn't having any of those shenanigans on Sunday. All's well that ends well—Reid, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, winning their second title in the past four seasons.