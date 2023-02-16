Poor Landing Spots for Top 10 NFL Draft ProspectsFebruary 16, 2023
Poor Landing Spots for Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects
Whether an NFL player is successful has many different variables, and easily one of the largest is which team selects him.
In some cases, it feels like a standout NFL draft prospect would thrive anywhere. However, the reality is a poor on-field fit or a shaky coaching situation have set back—or even ruined—a college star's pro career.
Now, that's a worst-case scenario. The intent here isn't to suggest that a particular team would be crushing for a player.
There are, nevertheless, more ideal landing spots for the B/R Scouting Department's top-rated prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. The choices factor in the range a player is currently expected to be selected.
Jordan Addison
Although the Tennessee Titans have a glaring need at receiver, Jordan Addison isn't the kind of wideout to fill the void.
Not right now, at least.
Perhaps if the Titans sign Derek Carr, my feeling would change. As of today, though, Tennessee will start one of Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis or Joshua Dobbs—which is not exactly an inspiring group—next season.
Beyond that, the 175-pound Addison is viewed as a below-average blocker. On an offense that leans heavily on bulldozing back Derrick Henry, that weakness could be exposed repeatedly.
Addison has exciting potential, but Tennessee shouldn't be the franchise looking to develop him.
Peter Skoronski
Identifying a poor fit is particularly challenging for Peter Skoronski, given his anticipated versatility up front.
Skoronski put together a tremendous three-year run as Northwestern's left tackle, but he wouldn't have played the position in 2020 had Rashawn Slater not opted out of that season. Skoronski may shift inside in the NFL, and B/R lists him as an interior lineman anyway.
However, his options would be limited on the Houston Texans. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are established starters at tackle, and Kenyon Green—despite his struggles a rookie—will stick at left guard.
The Texans will likely take a quarterback at No. 2 overall, and then they'll be back on the clock 10 picks later. The wisest decision will be to bolster a mediocre defense, not the interior of the offensive line.
Joey Porter Jr.
Finding a subpar destination for Joey Porter Jr. is difficult, too. Defenses can hardly have enough cornerbacks in the modern game.
But the New York Jets certainly would test that belief.
Thanks to adding star rookie Sauce Gardner in the 2022 draft, the Jets are basically set. Last year, New York co-led the NFL in yards allowed per pass behind Gardner, veteran D.J. Reed and nickelback Michael Carter II.
Porter would simply be a luxury pick for an organization that has greater issues to address, especially on offense. Few teams have a larger need at quarterback this offseason.
Sure, the Jets could become near-impossible to throw against, but Porter's value would be minimized.
Quentin Johnston
The best way to describe Porter's worst spot was diminishing returns, and the same applies for Quentin Johnson.
Look, why wouldn't a player want to join the Philadelphia Eagles right now? The reigning NFC champions seemingly have a bright future ahead with dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the offense. He'll most likely sign a hefty extension in the coming months.
Although the Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Johnston could jump Quez Watkins on the depth chart. It's not like there's a terribly rough path to playing time.
Philly has a massive list of key defenders who are headed to free agency, however. Adding a fourth quality receiver would be less impactful than a cost-effective defensive player.
C.J. Stroud
In fairness to new Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, we're not certain about his evaluation of Kyler Murray.
Regardless, it's probably not a topic that appeals to C.J. Stroud.
Murray is expected to miss a large portion of the 2023 campaign while recovering from a torn left ACL and meniscus. So, sure, the Cardinals could spring a little déjà vu on the NFL world and replace Murray with Stroud—just as Murray overtook Josh Rosen.
But is that actually a lame-duck scenario? Stroud could be the initial starter in 2023 yet know Murray is returning late in the season and would likely retain the QB1 job in 2024, given the nature of his contract.
Arizona would be smart to upgrade the defense in Gannon's first year and plug in a stopgap quarterback until Murray is healthy.
Michael Mayer
After the Carson Wentz experiment failed, the Washington Commanders are shifting to yet another new quarterback. The expectation is 2022 draft pick Sam Howell will oversee the offense next season.
He doesn't really need an upgrade at tight end for a smooth transition.
Even if Washington releases Logan Thomas, the offense has a strong blocker in John Bates. One of Armani Rogers and Cole Turner need to emerge as competent pass-catchers, but they're young players who, in theory, would benefit from increased playing time.
That's the long version of saying Michael Mayer has minimal upside for Washington. He'd be a solid complement to Bates, but the Commanders need reliable blockers more than another playmaker.
On the bright side, he might not reach Washington at No. 16 with the TE-desperate Green Bay Packers at No. 15.
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson is naturally one of the more interesting projections because the perception of his position varies so much.
If you follow the NFL draft, you know the value of running backs is a complex discussion. If that's news to you, the short version is the position is often viewed as the most replaceable spot. So, would you really spend an early pick on a running back?
That conversation applies quite poignantly to the Detroit Lions, who watched free agent Jamaal Williams basically match 2020 second-rounder D'Andre Swift in 2021 and outplay him in 2022.
NFL Mock Draft Database lists Robinson with a consensus spot of 19th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit, which sits one spot ahead of the Bucs, might have a chance to grab him. If that happens, the Lions should let Robinson fall and instead focus on the defense.
Myles Murphy
Depth charts are a far less controversial topic, and the Indianapolis Colts might not have a need for Myles Murphy.
Widely labeled the best defensive prospect after Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter, Murphy is right behind them on B/R's ranking. As a result, the conversation requires an asterisk. Murphy, barring a shocking draft-day slide, won't be available past the eighth-ish pick anyway, and any of other teams currently in that range could use him.
Yannick Ngakoue and Tyquan Lewis are pending free agents, but Indy might re-sign one or both players. No matter that decision, the team will still have Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, too.
Throw in the Colts' undeniable need for a quarterback, and it's unlikely Murphy heads to Indianapolis.
Jalen Carter
At this point, this is admittedly a "splitting hairs" kind of discussion. Every franchise holding a top pick needs defensive linemen, and Carter would upgrade Houston's personnel.
But a standout DL doesn't move the needle.
No, the Texans hold the No. 2 pick—prime territory for a quarterback. They're likely weighing Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young, perhaps along with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Short of making a splashy free-agent signing, Houston will presumably be looking for its 2023 starter in the draft. And the Texans cannot risk waiting until the 12th pick for that choice.
Carter has All-Pro potential, but Houston won't be competitive unless it has an effective player to lead the offense.
Will Anderson Jr.
Once again, the intensity of this connection is limited. Seriously, any of the Chicago Bears, Houston, Arizona, Indianapolis, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit could use Will Anderson Jr. to bolster the defense.
Consider this a half-hearted tie between Indy and Detroit.
As mentioned with Murphy, the Colts may patch up their rotation with a couple of re-signings. Meanwhile, the Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal and James Houston in 2022. Even if Romeo Okwara is a cap casualty, Detroit has a minor reason to upgrade on the edge.
Anderson, in all likelihood, would be productive for either team. Despite his value as the likely "best player available" for the Colts and Lions, both franchises have greater needs elsewhere on the roster.