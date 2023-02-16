Poor Landing Spots for Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects

0 of 10

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Whether an NFL player is successful has many different variables, and easily one of the largest is which team selects him.

In some cases, it feels like a standout NFL draft prospect would thrive anywhere. However, the reality is a poor on-field fit or a shaky coaching situation have set back—or even ruined—a college star's pro career.

Now, that's a worst-case scenario. The intent here isn't to suggest that a particular team would be crushing for a player.

There are, nevertheless, more ideal landing spots for the B/R Scouting Department's top-rated prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. The choices factor in the range a player is currently expected to be selected.