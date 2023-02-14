Where Does Roman Reigns, Bloodline Storyline Rank Among All-Time Great WWE Angles?

3 of 7

Is there a more underrated storyline in WWE history than Mick Foley's journey from masked madman to heavyweight champion?

There are individual moments touted as some of the most memorable in WWE history, but the overarching story of the Hall of Famer is as good as any the company has produced.

Beginning with a series of pre-taped interviews with Jim Ross, Mankind gave fans a look behind the mask and at the man underneath the scars. He was likable and a misunderstood monster, the wrestling equivalent of Frankenstein's monster.

Even as he snapped and applied the Mandible Claw to Good Ol' JR, fans felt they had a better understanding and respect for Mankind than ever before.

Then came the emergence of Dude Love and a partnership with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin that was revealed to be one-sided eventually. Austin never cared about Mick Foley, the man behind the gimmick.

Ditto Vince McMahon, who manipulated him, used him as a pawn in his war with Austin and dumped him the moment he got the corporate champion that he wanted in The Rock.

The people did not give up on Foley, though. They loved his passion for pro wrestling and his willingness to put his body on the line in the name of entertaining them.

That is why his victory over The Rock on the January 4, 1999 episode of Raw was that much more special. Yes, the audience erupted for Austin's arrival and ass-kicking of The Corporation, but the noise that greeted Foley's victory and the realization of his childhood dream was equally special.

It was the culmination of a story that began over a year and a half earlier and gave fans one of the true feel-good moments in wrestling. Not because it was scripted or expected, but because it involved a character that they genuinely cared for.

There are a lot flashier stars on this list, whose stories have been told ad nausea, but Foley's journey from those segments in the summer of 1997 through to that first title victory was special.

