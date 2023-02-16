UFC 285: Previewing Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane and the Rest of the Card

1 of 4

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Jon Jones fights are always a big deal, but this one is huge.

The former light heavyweight champion is often touted as the greatest fighter of all time, and he will make his long-awaited debut in the heavyweight division after over three years away from the sport against fearsome Frenchman Ciryl Gane, with the vacant title on the line.

It's a compelling fight for many reasons. Most of those reasons surround Jones.

The whole fight world is keen to see how the dynastic light heavyweight champion, who vacated the belt in 2020 to move up a division, will fare in the UFC's heavyweight class. His long lay-off, which is due in large part to a contract dispute with the promotion, only adds uncertainty to his move up, as does the fact that he looked unusually human in his last two light heavyweight fights—controversial decision wins over Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos, both of whom have fallen off considerably since.

Jones also has a very tough opponent for his heavyweight debut. Gane is not some middling contender but the division's former interim champion, and far and away its sharpest striker. And while the Frenchman lost a unanimous decision to Ngannou in his lone bid for an undisputed UFC title last year, he quickly rebounded with a stoppage win over the tough Tai Tuivasa to prove he is still very much a player in the division.

Gane is surely taking some comfort in the fact that Jones hasn't fought in years and that he has looked beatable in his last few appearances. However, he is undoubtedly sweating Jones' skills too. Not only is the former light heavyweight champion a slick striker and submission specialist, but he is one of the most effective wrestlers in MMA history. Given that Gane was taken down multiple times by Ngannou, who does not have a wrestling background, he should be concerned about this facet of the matchup.

Who wins? The oddsmakers are leaning towards Jones, but he is only a -150 favorite, per DraftKings, which reflects the competitive and unpredictable nature of this matchup.

One way or the other, it should be a treat for the fans—even if it is a consolation prize. The fight we all wanted to see was Jones vs. Ngannou, but the UFC wasn't willing to give the former heavyweight king what he wanted, so we're getting the next best thing.