NHL Style Rankings: New Faces Make Strong Fashion Statements in Latest Edition

I'll be honest with you folks, it's been a slow start on the fashion front as players return from All-Star weekend.

This time of year is always a bit tough in general—the home stretch of the regular season is in sight but isn't quite there, the fun winter holidays are basically toast but it's still cold, and it's crunch time for bubble teams. I'll forgive the usual Style Rankings big hitters for focusing more on getting through this stretch for now, as you'll see it gave a bunch of new guys the opportunity to shine this week.

One cool thing:

Kings player Akil Thomas helped design these gorgeous Black History Month jerseys that the team debuted Monday.

10. Taylor Hall

Debuting at No. 10

Hall seems to love the three-piece suit move, and I love that for him. The matching tie tops off this particular look with the cerulean vibes.

9. Dylan Larkin

Debuting at No. 9

The assessment of "funky little suit" is perfect, so I don't have much more to add, but perhaps this is a preview of more funky little suits that will be made possible by a large, looming payday.

8. Matt Duchene

Highest all-time ranking: No. 2

Previously: Unranked

Duchene is back and has officially cemented himself as a Style Rankings regular. He's keeping it simple-yet-elevated with his pocket square, and the white undershirt actually complements the rest of the fit instead of just looking like the default option of undershirts.

7. Elvis Merzlikins

Debuting at No. 7

It's wild to think that Merzlikins hasn't yet appeared on the style rankings this season; he's always well-dressed and appeared several times throughout 2021-22. I guess it's a testament to how the rest of the league is slowly but surely stepping it up.

Regardless, this is such a complete fit. The undershirt is everything. The shoes are a risk that paid off. The hat I could do without.

6. Dougie Hamilton

Debuting at No. 6

Now, this? This is a hat I cannot do without.

5. Troy Stetcher

Debuting at No. 5

We've all heard enough about the guy on the right at this point, eh? Let's talk about the guy on the left and his velvet jacket. You can never go wrong with some velvet, and the combination of the jacket and the simple shades make Stecher the coolest guy at Mullett Arena.

He's not trying too hard, but he's still trying.

4. Arber Xhekaj

Debuting at No. 4

The hat detailing is incredible, as is the underrated combination of navy and a subtle pop of yellow. The Montreal players certainly take advantage of the fashion scene around there, and it's the best to watch new players try out some different looks.

3. Johnny Kovacevic

Debuting at No. 3

Kovacevic and Xhekaj were easily the best one-two punch of the week. Call me basic, but a well-fitted pinstripe situation simply never gets old. These two look like they're about to attend an important meeting with serious implications, not toss a puck around a rink. I'm here for it.

2. William Nylander

Previously: No. 2

Highest ranking of the season: No. 2

Between the fuzzy bucket hat and the pink (well, lilac, but you get it), Willy Styles appears to be entering his Killa Cam era. Nothing would complete this look like a (faux) fur jacket. Who do I have to call to make this happen for him?

1. Vincent Trocheck

Debuting at No. 1

Trocheck has probably deserved more credit for his looks this season, but again, guys around the league have stepped it up in an unprecedented way since October.

He's had a few outfits that almost made the cut throughout the season, but these two refuse to be ignored. Let me scream it from the rooftops forever: If you match the suit jacket texture to the tie texture, they can be different colors. It gives the look a cohesive vibe while adding some fun, and the blue and grey getup here does just that.

Then we've got the fit of February with the red and burnt orange situation. I wish the picture was a bit clearer, but I just love how the colors work together. I also love how obviously he bought the three pieces together but it still looks original with some extra touches like the pocket and the tie. This is a win.